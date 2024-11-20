Share Video

Ingram (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, per the NHL media site.

Ingram will now be out for at least three games due to the injury, including a back-to-back this weekend. Karel Vejmelka will take over as Utah's No. 1 goalie, and Jaxson Stauber could be in line for his first NHL action since the 2022-23 campaign during the team's four-game road trip.

