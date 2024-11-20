Ingram (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, per the NHL media site.

Ingram will now be out for at least three games due to the injury, including a back-to-back this weekend. Karel Vejmelka will take over as Utah's No. 1 goalie, and Jaxson Stauber could be in line for his first NHL action since the 2022-23 campaign during the team's four-game road trip.