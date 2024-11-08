Ingram made 13 saves on 15 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over St. Louis.

Ingram helped his club snap a five-game road losing streak in the win. The 27-year-old wasn't overly busy Thursday as a result of the Blues not being able to sustain consistent pressure in the offensive zone. After picking up victories in four of his first five starts, Ingram is 2-2-2 over his last six appearances. Overall, the Saskatchewan native is up to a 6-2-3 record, .880 save percentage and 3.42 GAA through 11 games.