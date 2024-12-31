Ingram (upper body) was sent to AHL Tucson on a conditioning loan Tuesday.

Ingram has missed the last 18 games after being placed on injured reserve Nov. 20. The 27-year-old is seemingly closing in on a return, as he'll work his way back to full strength at the AHL level. Karel Vejmelka will continue to operate as the team's No. 1 netminder in the interim.