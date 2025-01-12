Ingram stopped 30 of 32 shots in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Islanders.

This was Ingram's first start since Nov. 18. He looked sharp in his return to an NHL crease, but the Islanders' top line tagged him for a pair of third-period goals to take the result. Ingram dropped to 6-5-3 with a 3.49 GAA and an .877 save percentage over 14 appearances. Ingram will need to do better than those season-long numbers if he's going to make an honest challenge to Karel Vejmelka's status as Utah's top goalie. The team hosts the Canadiens on Tuesday.