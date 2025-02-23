Ingram stopped 21 of 25 shots in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Kings. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

The 4 Nations Face-Off break came at a good time for Ingram, who was able to bounce back from an upper-body injury suffered Feb. 9 versus the Capitals. His performance wasn't particularly good Saturday, and he allowed more than three goals for the first time in five outings in this loss. Ingram is 9-8-4 with a 3.27 GAA and an .882 save percentage over 22 contests this season. Utah has been alternating goalies lately, and Karel Vejmelka is likely to start Sunday versus the Canucks. Whether that pattern continues down the stretch will likely depend on each netminder's performance and Utah's ability to stay in the playoff race.