Ingram (upper body) was recalled from his conditioning assignment with AHL Tucson on Thursday. Additionally, the netminder has been activated off injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Ingram hasn't played in an NHL game since Nov. 18 versus the Capitals, a stretch of 22 games without an appearance due to his upper-body issue. With Utah entering a back-to-back, Ingram figures to get the star against the Sharks or the Islanders on Friday or Saturday, respectively, with Karel Vejmelka featuring in the other contest.