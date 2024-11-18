Ingram will patrol the home crease Monday against Washington, according to Cole Bagley of KSL Sports.

During his last outing, Ingram stopped 17 of 20 shots in a 4-0 loss to Nashville on Nov. 9. He has a 6-3-3 record with a 3.40 GAA and an .879 save percentage across 12 appearances this campaign. Washington is coming off a 5-2 win over Vegas on Sunday and ranks first in the league with 4.24 goals per game in 2024-25.