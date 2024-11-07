Ingram is expected to start on the road against St. Louis on Thursday, according to Utah HC road broadcaster Mike Folta.

Ingram has a 5-2-3 record, 3.57 GAA and .881 save percentage in 10 outings in 2024-25. He turned aside 31 of 35 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime loss to Vegas in his last start Saturday. St. Louis is tied for 23rd offensively with 2.69 goals per game and has a 7-6-0 record.