Ingram will guard the road goal versus the Capitals on Sunday, according to Belle Fraser of The Salt Lake Tribune.

Ingram will get the second half of Utah's back-to-back after Karel Vejmelka played in Saturday's 7-3 loss to Carolina. The 27-year-old Ingram is coming off a 20-save effort in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Columbus. He has a 9-7-4 record with a 3.16 GAA and an .885 save percentage through 20 appearances this season. Washington sits second in the league with 3.56 goals per game in 2024-25.