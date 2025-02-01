Ingram will patrol the home crease against St. Louis on Sunday, according to Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports.

Ingram is coming off a 26-save effort in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Pittsburgh. He has posted a record of 8-6-4 with a 3.31 GAA and an .881 save percentage through 18 appearances this season. St. Louis sits 27th in the league with 2.69 goals per game in 2024-25.