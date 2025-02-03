Ingram allowed two goals on 29 shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Blues.
Ingram put in a good performance but didn't get much support. The 27-year-old has now gone 2-3-1 over six contests since he returned from an upper-body injury, though he's limited opponents to two goals in four of those games. Overall, he has an 8-7-4 record with a 3.24 GAA and an .884 save percentage over 19 outings. He should continue to challenge Karel Vejmelka for playing time, a battle that has been relatively even since Ingram returned.
