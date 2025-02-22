Ingram (upper body) will defend the road net against the Kings on Saturday, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Ingram will return to the crease after getting injured in Utah's final game before the 4 Nations Face-Off break against Washington on Feb. 9. He has a 9-7-4 record with a 3.23 GAA and an .884 save percentage across 21 appearances this season. The Kings sit 20th in the league with 2.83 goals per game in 2024-25.