Head coach Andre Tourigny said Thursday that he doesn't expect Ingram (upper body) to join the team during Utah's upcoming four-game road trip, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.

Ingram was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, so he had already been ruled out through Sunday's game in Toronto. However, he'll likely be sidelined for at least four games, so the earliest that he could be in the mix to return would be at home against the Oilers on Nov. 29. Karel Vejmelka will serve as the starting goaltender for Thursday's road matchup against Boston and will likely operate as the No. 1 netminder in Ingram's absence, while Jaxson Stauber will be available as a backup.