Mermis was waived by Utah on Thursday, according to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet.

Mermis previously went on waivers Dec. 11 and was claimed by Utah. The 30-year-old defenseman ended up appearing in just one game for Utah -- he recorded two shots and one block in 10:47 of ice time during a 5-4 shootout loss to Anaheim on Dec. 22.