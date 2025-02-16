But has nine goals and 24 points in 47 outings with KHL Yaroslavl this season.

That's a modest increase over the 21 points (10 goals) in 55 regular-season appearances But provided with Yaroslavl in 2023-24. But is a Utah prospect, selected by Arizona with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. The 20-year-old forward is a towering presence at 6-foot-6 and might eventually use that size to his advantage in a middle-six role in Utah. However, he's likely still years away from reaching his full potential.