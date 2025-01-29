Guenther (lower body) is regarded as day-to-day, per Cole Bagley of KSL Sports on Wednesday.

Guenther was previously labeled as out indefinitely, so this is an encouraging update. He hasn't been in the lineup since Jan. 8, but Guenther should reclaim his top-six role once he's healthy. The 21-year-old has 16 goals and 34 points over 40 appearances in 2024-25.