Guenther provided a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Kings.

Guenther has four goals and four assists over five games since he returned from a lower-body injury. The 21-year-old winger has also earned a power-play point in three straight contests, and this was the first time during his streak he had fewer than five shots on net. Guenther has been a breakout star in 2024-25 with 20 goals, 22 helpers, 19 power-play points, 123 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over 45 appearances.