Guenther notched an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.
The Edmonton native set up Jack McBain's first-period tally. The helper ended Guenther's season-worst four-game point drought. It hasn't cost him a spot on the second line, and he continues to play at a career-best pace. Guenther has 16 goals, 17 assists, 91 shots on net and a plus-6 rating over 37 appearances, putting him two goals shy of matching his production from 45 games last season.
