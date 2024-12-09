Guenther notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Flyers.
Guenther has three helpers over his last five games, but he hasn't scored in that span. The 21-year-old winger is up to 23 points (10 on the power play), 65 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 27 appearances. He's been a breakout star for Utah so far, and while his goal-scoring pace has cooled, he remains on track for a 30-goal campaign and could push close to the 70-point mark at his current rate.
