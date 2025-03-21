Guenther scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.
Guenther put Utah ahead for good with his tally at 14:13 of the third period. The 21-year-old winger has three goals and two assists over nine games in March -- while it's not his best work of the season, he remains fairly steady as a shoot-first option on the second line. For the season, Guenther is up to 25 goals, 49 points, 171 shots on net and a plus-2 rating across 57 appearances. Nine of his tallies have been game-winners.
