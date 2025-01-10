Utah HC reported Friday that Guenther is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

Guenther saw 16:47 of ice time Wednesday in a 4-1 loss to Florida, a tad above his season average of 16:16. Guenther is one point shy of his career high 35 points set last season, as he has 16 goals and 34 points in 40 contests. Utah recalled Josh Doan from AHL Tucson in a corresponding move.