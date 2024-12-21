Guenther scored twice on three shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Wild.

Guenther tied the game at 1-1 just one minute after Mats Zuccarello opened the scoring in the first period. Midway through the third, Guenther added a power-play goal that stood as the game-winner. The 21-year-old winger has six goals over his last four outings and has racked up 11 points during his seven-game streak. He's contributed 17 tallies, 32 points (15 on the power play), 81 shots on net and a plus-13 rating over 32 outings this season. He's two goals and three points shy of matching his production from 45 appearances in 2023-24.