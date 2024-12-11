Guenther notched two power-play assists in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Wild.
Guenther was held without a shot for the second time in five games, but he has made up for it with five helpers (four on the power play) in that span. The 21-year-old winger was all goals early in the campaign, but he's since found a playmaking touch to add layers to his game. He's at 10 goals, 15 assists, 12 power-play points, 65 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 28 outings overall.
