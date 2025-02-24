Guenther scored a power-play goal on three shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

Guenther's tally at 14:07 of the third period broke a 1-1 tie and stood as the game-winner. He's scored five times and added four assists over six games in February, and three of his goals this month have secured victories for Utah. The 21-year-old winger is up to 21 tallies, 22 assists, 126 shots on net and a plus-4 rating across a career-high 46 appearances. He's productive, he's clutch and he's firmly in a top-six role -- fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to have a game-changer like Guenther in their lineups.