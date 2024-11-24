Guenther scored two power-play goals and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.

Both tallies came in the third period as Utah put the game away. Guenther has three multi-goal performances this season, but the other two came back in October in the first two games of the campaign. The ninth overall pick in the 2021 Draft has nine goals and 17 points through 20 contests, including four goals and seven points on the power play, to begin his first full NHL campaign.