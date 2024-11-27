Guenther scored a goal on five shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens.
This was Guenther's 100th career game, and he's racked up 34 goals and 70 points so far. The 21-year-old winger has six points over his last three outings as he continues to enjoy a breakout in his first full campaign. He's up to 10 tallies, 10 helpers, eight power-play points, 56 shots on net and a plus-7 rating across 22 contests in 2024-25.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Dylan Guenther: Helps out on power play•
-
Hockey Club's Dylan Guenther: Three-point effort Saturday•
-
Hockey Club's Dylan Guenther: Nabs assist•
-
Hockey Club's Dylan Guenther: Two points in win•
-
Hockey Club's Dylan Guenther: Picks up pair of helpers•
-
Hockey Club's Dylan Guenther: Buries goal in overtime loss•