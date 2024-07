Sokolov signed a one-year, two-way contract with Utah HC on Tuesday.

Sokolov notched 21 goals and 46 points in 71 regular-season games for AHL Belleville in 2023-24. He has one goal and one helper in 13 career NHL appearances. Sokolov will probably begin the 2024-25 campaign in the minors. He was acquired by Utah HC from Ottawa last Wednesday in exchange for Jan Jenik.