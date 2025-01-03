Cole notched an assist and three blocked shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Cole has earned three helpers over his last five contests, and he's added 11 blocked shots in that span. The 35-year-old defenseman continues to absorb heavy minutes in a top-four shutdown role. He's at 11 points -- matching his total from 78 regular-season outings with the Canucks last year -- and has added 40 shots on net, 41 PIM, 44 hits, 105 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 38 appearances in 2024-25. If Cole maintains his current pace, he could earn his first 20-point campaign since 2019-20.