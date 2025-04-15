Cole logged an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 7-3 win over the Predators.

Cole has contributed four assists, a plus-7 rating, 33 hits, 54 blocked shots and 26 PIM over 21 contests since the start of March. He's hardly a consistent presence on the scoresheet, but his physical play is helpful in deep leagues with an emphasis on non-scoring categories. For the season, Cole has 17 points, 77 PIM, 66 shots, 106 hits and 209 blocks across 81 appearances as a steady top-four defenseman in Utah's lineup.