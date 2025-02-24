Cole has gone 14 games without a point dating back to Jan. 18.

The 36-year-old defenseman has held Utah's blue line together at times this season, but with Sean Durzi now healthy, Cole's usage may diminish. Even when the team was thin, Cole functioned more as a shutdown defenseman than a scorer. He's been pretty good in his role with 13 points, 50 shots on net, 51 PIM, 71 hits and 153 blocked shots over 58 appearances this season, but his fantasy utility is limited to deep formats that reward his physical play.