Cole signed a one-year contract extension with Utah on Wednesday.

Cole will stop his journeyman ways for a year, sticking with Utah for a second season. Per Chris Johnston of The Athletic, Cole will make $3 million for the 2025-26 campaign. He's been a key part of Utah's defensive structure, which has been riddled by injuries for much of the campaign. Cole has 13 points, 73 hits, 160 blocked shots, 53 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 61 appearances in his first year with the club. He's not a strong fantasy player, but Cole can have some value in banger leagues.