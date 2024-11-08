McBain scored a goal on his only shot in Thursday's 4-2 win over St. Louis.

McBain tallied an empty-net goal to seal the win for Utah at 19:56 of the third period. The 24-year-old has picked up points in three of his last four outings after being held off the scoresheet in the previous five. Given his fourth-line role, McBain has been productive through 14 games -- he's chipped in three goals, three assists and a plus-2 rating. The left-shot forward's three goals have come on 10 shots this season, so his shooting percentage will more than likely decrease as the campaign rolls along.