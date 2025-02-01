McBain failed to record a point over 14 games in January, adding a minus-7 rating, 16 shots on net and 60 hits.

McBain has largely played as a winger this season, but he's been at center more often than not over the last two weeks. The 25-year-old's month-long slump has him stuck at 15 points through 51 appearances, but his spot in the lineup should be safe while Utah is missing Logan Cooley (lower body) and Dylan Guenther (lower body). McBain has added 54 shots on net, 49 PIM, 179 hits and 35 blocked shots this season -- he's a decent source of physicality for fantasy managers in deep formats who don't need to prioritize offense.