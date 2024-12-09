McBain notched an assist and six hits in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Flyers.

McBain has a point in each of the last two games after going three contests without a point. The 24-year-old's been decent on offense for much of the last month, earning him a spot on the second line after he began the year firmly in a fourth-line role. He's up to nine goals, four helpers, 22 shots on net, 84 hits, 39 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 27 appearances, and he's on track for a career year on offense.