McBain scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

McBain tied the game at 1-1 in the first period, but Utah couldn't solve Stuart Skinner after that. This tally ended a 10-game goal drought for McBain, who added two assists, 15 shots on net and 39 hits in that span. The 24-year-old has maintained a second-line role recently, but that lack of production could see him head back to the bottom six if head coach Andre Tourigny mixes up his lines. McBain has 10 goals, five assists, 38 shots on net, 47 PIM, 119 hits and a plus-8 rating over 37 appearances this season.