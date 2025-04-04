McBain scored a power-play goal, dished an assist and added four hits in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.
McBain had gone 10 games without a goal and also ended a five-game stretch without a point. That's life on the third line for the 25-year-old, who has done fine as a depth scorer but hasn't posted a point streak of more than three contests all season. He's at 13 goals, 24 points, 80 shots on net, 271 hits, 78 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 76 appearances. His goal was the first power-play point of his career.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Jack McBain: Garners assist in win•
-
Hockey Club's Jack McBain: Tallies opening goal•
-
Hockey Club's Jack McBain: Notches assist in win•
-
Hockey Club's Jack McBain: Ends drought with two-point game•
-
Hockey Club's Jack McBain: Held off scoresheet in January•
-
Hockey Club's Jack McBain: Nets lone goal in loss•