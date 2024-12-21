McBain notched an assist and three hits in Friday's 2-1 win over the Wild.

McBain snapped a four-game point drought when he set up Dylan Guenther's first-period tally. This point was likely a little sweeter for McBain, who heard some boos from the Minnesota crowd Friday -- he was a third-round pick of the Wild in 2018, but opted to not sign with the team after exhausting his college eligibility. He's carved out a decent role for himself in Utah this year, racking up 14 points, 28 shots on net, 43 PIM, 101 hits, 19 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 32 appearances. That level of physical play could earn him some interest in deeper fantasy formats as long as he remains in a second-line role.