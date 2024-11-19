McBain scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and logged seven PIM in Monday's 6-2 loss to the Capitals.

McBain drew the Capitals' ire in many ways Monday. He scored just 3:05 into the game, but he was also responsible for forcing Alex Ovechkin (lower leg) out of the game after the two collided in the third period. McBain later had to answer to Tom Wilson in a fight for that hit. It's been a productive few weeks for McBain, who has three goals and two assists over his last eight contests. He's managed five goals, three helpers, 14 shots on net, 33 PIM, 49 hits and a plus-3 rating through 18 outings overall.