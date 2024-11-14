McBain scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Hurricanes.

McBain didn't have to do too much to score his fourth goal of the season, as he took advantage of an outstanding individual effort from Michael Kesselring and simply had to tap the puck home from close range. McBain has seven points this season. The lack of consistency amid his bottom-six role remains an issue for his fantasy upside, but he's trending in the right direction of late with points in four of his last six contests.