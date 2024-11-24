McBain scored a goal and added seven hits in Saturday's 6-1 win over the Penguins.

McBain opened the scoring at 8:54 of the first period. He's primarily been a fourth-liner in 2024-25, but he was on the second line Saturday. The 24-year-old has four goals, 11 PIM and 20 hits over his last seven contests to earn a larger role. He's up to six goals, three assists, 57 hits, 37 PIM, 15 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 20 outings overall.