McBain scored a goal, added five hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Ducks.
McBain snapped an eight-game goal drought with the opening tally at 11:03 of the first period. The 25-year-old forward has served on a checking line with Lawson Crouse and Josh Doan recently, but all three players can chip in a bit of offense as well. McBain has three points over his last four outings and a total of 20 points, 69 shots on net, 226 hits, 41 blocked shots, 61 PIM and a plus-3 rating over 65 appearances this season.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Jack McBain: Notches assist in win•
-
Hockey Club's Jack McBain: Ends drought with two-point game•
-
Hockey Club's Jack McBain: Held off scoresheet in January•
-
Hockey Club's Jack McBain: Nets lone goal in loss•
-
Hockey Club's Jack McBain: Posts helper in win•
-
Hockey Club's Jack McBain: Manages helper Sunday•