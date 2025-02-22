Stauber was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Saturday.

Stauber was recalled earlier in the week with Connor Ingram's (upper body) status unclear, but the 27-year-old netminder will head back to the AHL ahead of Utah's matchup in Los Angeles on Saturday. Stauber has four NHL appearances this year, where he's gone 2-1-1 with a .925 save percentage.