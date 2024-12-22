Stauber will protect the home net versus Anaheim on Sunday, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports.
Stauber has won his previous two starts for Utah this season, stopping 51 of 53 shots and picking up his first NHL shutout against Vegas on Nov. 30. Anaheim sits 31st in the league with 2.42 goals per game in 2024-25.
