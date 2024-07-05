Stauber secured a one-year, two-way contract with Utah HC on Friday.

Stauber played six NHL games back in 2022-23 with the Blackhawks but spent all of last season in the minors. With AHL Rockford, the 25-year-old backstop went 18-8-3 with a .902 save percentage and 2.85 GAA in 31 AHL regular-season contests. Looking ahead to the upcoming season, Stauber figures to be the third netminder on the depth chart, at best, meaning he figures to spend most of the year in the minors.