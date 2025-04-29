Stauber signed a two-year, two-way contract with Utah on Tuesday.

Stauber had a 2-1-1 record with a 3.26 GAA and an .892 save percentage in six NHL appearances with Utah during the 2024-25 regular season. If Connor Ingram (personal) returns to the active roster in 2025-26, Stauber could start the season with AHL Tucson.