Stauber signed a two-year, two-way contract with Utah on Tuesday.
Stauber had a 2-1-1 record with a 3.26 GAA and an .892 save percentage in six NHL appearances with Utah during the 2024-25 regular season. If Connor Ingram (personal) returns to the active roster in 2025-26, Stauber could start the season with AHL Tucson.
More News
-
Hockey Club's Jaxson Stauber: Sent to minors•
-
Hockey Club's Jaxson Stauber: Another poor showing in relief•
-
Hockey Club's Jaxson Stauber: Allows four goals in relief outing•
-
Hockey Club's Jaxson Stauber: Summoned from minors•
-
Hockey Club's Jaxson Stauber: Assigned to AHL•
-
Hockey Club's Jaxson Stauber: Rejoins big club•