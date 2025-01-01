Stauber allowed three goals on 37 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Stauber took his first regulation loss of the season, but he put in a decent performance against a tough opponent. He's allowed nine goals on 120 shots over four appearances, good for a .925 save percentage. Stauber continues to see limited time behind Karel Vejmelka, and his NHL time could be coming to a close soon since Connor Ingram (upper body) began a conditioning loan with AHL Tucson on Tuesday. Utah doesn't have another back-to-back until Jan. 23 and 24, and it's likely Ingram will be healthy by then. Stauber is waivers-exempt, so Utah won't have any trouble getting him back to the AHL.