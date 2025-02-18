Stauber was recalled from AHL Tucson on Tuesday.

Stauber's last start with Utah was in a 4-1 loss to the Oilers on Dec. 31. Connor Ingram's (upper body) status is unknown, so Stauber should provide depth in the crease in the short term. Stauber owns a 2-1-1 record, .925 save percentage and 2.23 GAA across four appearances in the NHL this season.