Stauber was recalled from AHL Tucson on Tuesday.
Stauber's last start with Utah was in a 4-1 loss to the Oilers on Dec. 31. Connor Ingram's (upper body) status is unknown, so Stauber should provide depth in the crease in the short term. Stauber owns a 2-1-1 record, .925 save percentage and 2.23 GAA across four appearances in the NHL this season.
