Stauber was reassigned to AHL Tucson on Thursday.

Stauber has a 2-1-1 record, 2.23 GAA and .925 save percentage in four appearances with Utah this season. Connor Ingram (upper body), who was with Tucson on a conditioning stint, has rejoined the NHL squad. Stauber will likely remain in the minors for the rest of 2024-25 unless Utah once again needs another goaltender due to an injury.