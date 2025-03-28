Now Playing

Stauber was loaned to AHL Tucson on Friday,

Stauber allowed four goals on 10 shots after replacing Karel Vejmelka halfway through Thursday's tilt in Tampa Bay. He was 2-1-1 with one shutout in six NHL appearances this season, giving up 17 goals on 158 shots. In a corresponding move, Utah recalled netminder Matt Villalta to replace Stauber on the roster.

