Stauber allowed four goals on 10 shots after replacing Karel Vejmelka halfway through Thursday's tilt in Tampa Bay. He was 2-1-1 with one shutout in six NHL appearances this season, giving up 17 goals on 158 shots. In a corresponding move, Utah recalled netminder Matt Villalta to replace Stauber on the roster.