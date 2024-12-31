Stauber will guard the road goal against the Oilers on Tuesday, according to Brogan Houston of Deseret News Sports.

Stauber will get the second half of Utah's back-to-back after Karel Vejmelka played in Monday's 5-2 loss to Seattle. The 25-year-old Stauber has allowed only six goals on 83 shots en route to a 2-0-1 record in three NHL appearances this season. Edmonton ranks 10th in the league with 3.25 goals per game in 2024-25.